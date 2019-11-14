|
Dana Sloan
Dana Dean Sloan, 69, of Monclova passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio after a courageous battle with ALS. Born in Swanton, Ohio on January 14, 1950, Dana was the second child of the late Daniel "Junior" Sloan and Josephine Sloan (Dean). Known for his quick wit and gregarious nature, Dana always appreciated a "good" concert, strong coffee and thoughtful conversation. His greatest achievement was being a family man who spent his entire life taking care of the people he loved most: his best friend and wife of 38 years, Diane, and his three beautiful children; Charlie Turner (Amanda), Jessica McClellan (Jared) and Matt Sloan (Alysha). Dana will be dearly missed, but his legacy will live on in his "life lesson quotes" and through his grandchildren: Alex, Abbi, Sidney, Sam, Sloan, Piper, Braden, Joel, Grace, and his niece, Sara and nephew, Aaron (Jean).
Dana was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Sloan. A private family service will be held in his honor with a celebration of life following at Loma Lindas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to the ALS Association of Northwest Ohio.
