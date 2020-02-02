|
|
Daniel A. Grabarczyk
Daniel A. Grabarczyk, age 65, of Lambertville, passed away January 24, 2020. Daniel was born August 23, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio to Daniel and Alice (Mazik) Grabarczyk. He was employed with Doehler-Jarvis, Continental Cablevision and Comcast Cablevision until his early retirement. He became bored with retirement and discovered a second act in life, working in sales that fostered his love of communicating with others. The things that Daniel enjoyed discussing most were politics, basketball, the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians, gardening and grilling. He loved to travel, always taking the scenic route, especially to the Naples area of Florida. Daniel's favorite activities were spending time with his grandchildren and enjoying the sunshine in the backyard with a cold one.
He is survived by his children, Matthew L. Grabarczyk and Allison A. (David Gonzalez) Grabarczyk; grandchildren, Alyse Rose and Benjamin; siblings, Mary Ann (William) Player, Thomas (Becky) Grabarczyk; David (Marge) Grabarczyk and Barbara Grabarczyk.
The family will receive guests Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dupuytren Foundation (Dupuytrens.org) in Daniel's memory.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020