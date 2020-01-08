Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
in the Chapel of Memories
Daniel A. Hinojosa

Daniel A. Hinojosa Obituary
Daniel A. Hinojosa

Daniel A. Hinojosa, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom he accepted in 1987 at a young age. He passed away on December 28, 2019 at the age of 44. Daniel was involved in his family's Mexican restaurant business, Magdalena's, named after his late mother, Marie Magdalena. He ventured out on his own and proived to be a wonderful salesman. Daniel enjoyed riding his Harley with family and friends and loved his dogs, Dozer, Ruby and Fats. He was the life of the party, had a contagious laugh and a wonderful smile. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Daniel is survived by his brother, David Hinojosa; sisters, Delia (Dan) Spoerl and Dawn (Todd) Speaker; nieces and nephews, Danielle, Derrick, LiLa, Alexa, Eddie, Ethan and Alayna. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anjel and Marie Hinojosa.

Family and friends are invited to gather at 12:00 p.m. Friday in the Chapel of Memories at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park for a time of remembrance. Condolences for Daniel's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020
