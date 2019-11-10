|
Daniel Carl Wehrle
Daniel Carl Wehrle, age 74, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his home in Bartow, Florida.
Daniel was born July 18, 1945, in Bossier, Louisiana, to Merle E. Wehrle and Gertrude A. Wehrle. Shortly after, he become a resident of the Toledo, Ohio area for most of his life until 2014 when he and his wife Karen and moved to Bartow, Florida, to be with their sons and grandchildren.
Dan graduated from Waite High School in 1963. He served in the United States Air Force and Reserves between 1963 and 1969 during the Vietnam Conflict. In 1967 he joined the Toledo Edison Company for 10 years, working as a chemical engineer. He met and married Karen Stump in 1975, then joined Weldon F. Stump Company in 1977 to pursue a career in industrial metalworking equipment purchases and sales, both domestic and international.
Dan was also a Notary Public, a Freemason, and a drum major for the Highlander Bagpipe Band of the Zenobia Shriners. He enjoyed skeet shooting, target practice, and archery. Dan was a fine and avid woodworker. His special interests were shared with his family. He never missed any of his sons' ball games, academic events, or musical performances.
Dan's death was preceded by his parents, Merle and Gertrude; brother, David. Dan is survived by his wife, Karen; sons, Andrew, Todd, and Kevin; daughter-in-law, Maria; grandchildren, Elaina and Ellison; sister, Diane Gattone.
Expressions of sympathy may be donated to the . Memorial services will be held privately.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019