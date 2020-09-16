1/1
Daniel Charles Rowand
1930 - 2020
Daniel Charles Rowand

February 2, 1930 - September 13, 2020

Daniel Charles Rowand, 90, Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away surrounded by family, Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born in February 2, 1930, Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Daniel C. Rowand and Louise (Maulbetsch) Rowand.

Daniel graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1948. He married Grace Yarnell in 1950 before enlisting in the Air Force during the Korean War. After serving, Daniel completed his engineering degree from the University of Toledo and later his MBA. Daniel's first job was with ODOT as a civil engineer project manager for Route 280. In 1962 he became the first service safety director for Perrysburg, OH. He later took a job, 1966, with Owens Corning Fiberglass. After retirement in 1996, Daniel and his wife Grace moved part-time to Marco Island, Florida, until 2005.

Much of Daniel's retirement years was spent enjoying his children and grandchildren. He was a lifelong sailor and skippered his sailboat on the Maumee River from the Perrysburg Boat Club where he was a commodore in 1962. He was also past commander of American Legion Toledo Post 335 and belonged to the Phi Kappa Chi Fraternity.

Preceding him in death, wife, Grace (Yarnell) Rowand of almost 63 years. Surviving daughters are Christine (Paul) Guernsey, Cathie Rowand, Carol (Paul) Volpe; grandchildren, Stephanie Bursa (Jessie) Summerlin, Paul, Daniel, and Michael Volpe; great grandchild, James Summerlin; sister-in-law, Joyce Rowand; along with extended family, Shin (Courtney and Ava) Sawada and Kathleen Weiss.

Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM. A funeral service will be livestreamed on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM. To join, please visit Walker Family Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
livestreamed
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
98 W. Main St.
Norwalk, OH 44857
(419) 663-4513
