Daniel D. Durliat
August 12, 1948 ~ July 30, 2019
Daniel D. Durliat passed away suddenly July 30th, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Dan was born to Lenore Nagel Durliat Hintz and James R Durliat August 12th, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio. Dan graduated Libbey High School and attended The University of Toledo. Dan worked as an auto mechanic and specialized in foreign cars. He was employed at the former Khan Motors and later at Ed Schmidt in Perrysburg, where he recently retired.
Known to his friends as "Fly", Dan was an incredibly smart, kind, considerate man that loved cars, auto racing, taking photographs and animals. Dan was a remarkable father, devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend. His presence, patience, calm demeanor and great conversations will be dearly missed. He was a genuinely cool interesting person to be around.
Dan leaves behind his treasured son, Andrew (Erin) Durliat. Andrew was born from Dan's marriage to Gloria Kapp Wallington. Dan always referred to Andrew as "The Kid" and he was the light of Dan's life. Although Gloria and Dan divorced, they set an example as coparents to Andrew with Dan often taking Andrew's step brother for visitation along with them. Andrew gave Dan two beautiful grandchildren, Ellah and Carson. Dan was absolutely thrilled to be a grandfather and cherished his time with them. Along with Andrew and his family, Dan leaves behind his brother, Ron (Shelby) Durliat; sister, Sarah Durliat; nieces and nephews.
Services for Dan will be private. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Dan's honor is encouraged to consider the Toledo Area Humane Society or the Toledo Zoo.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019