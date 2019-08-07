|
Daniel D. Johnson
Daniel D. Johnson, 81, of Williston, died Friday morning, August 2, 2019, at his home. He was born August 11, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, to Harry R. and Anabel R. (Keller) Johnson. On May 6, 1997, in Hilton Head, SC, he married Sandy K. Hutchins and she survives. Dan was a lifelong owner/operator of Johnson Plumbing & Heating and retired in 2001. He served in the U.S. Marines and was a member of the V.F.W. Clay Center Post #7510. He was also a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Williston and the Masonic Lodge #433 F. & A.M. For many years Dan served on the Allen Township Vol. Fire Dept.--eight years as their chief. He was active in working with the Luther Home of Mercy in Williston as fire chief and contractor. For three terms he served as Allen Township Trustee. Dan was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing gin rummy at the Heatherdowns Country Club. He was an OSU fan and took many bus trips to the games.
Along with his wife, Sandy; Dan is survived by his son, Eric (Wendy) Johnson of Curtice; grandchildren, Ty Johnson and Ella Johnson; siblings, Becky (Robert) Meissen of Houston, TX, Gretchen (David) Smith of Florida, Jim Johnson of Kansas, Joe (Carolyn) Johnson of Fremont and Paul (Winnie) Johnson of Bucyrus; step children, Sharon (Craig) Blausey of Martin, Crystal (Will) Groll of Oregon, OH and Jerry (Michele) Aldrich of Oklahoma; six step grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren (and one on the way). His parents and brother, Peter Johnson, preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, in Allen Township Cemetery, Williston. In lieu of flowers, the family's wishes are to give memorials to Allen-Clay Joint Fire Dist. #34, P.O. Box 154, Williston, OH 43468; Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43614; or Luther Home of Mercy, Cottage #11, P.O. Box 187, Williston, OH 43468. Arrangements have been handled by the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 7, 2019