Daniel D. "Dan" Moser
Daniel D. "Dan" Moser, age 74, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home. He was born on November 28, 1945, to Harry and Doris (Conine) Moser in Toledo. Dan graduated from Rossford High School in 1963 where he was the class president. He then went on to the University of Toledo and became a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor. While attending UT he was a member and president of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Dan was a longtime member of the Maumee United Methodist Church. He was very involved in music and church support programs. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; having a special unique relationship with each one of them. Dan's smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Moser. Dan is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy Moser; children, Deann (Amy) Moser-Jens, Cara (Mark) Sweppenheiser, Gregory (Erin) Moser, and Jenalyn Moser; and grandchildren, Kenna Jens, Noah Sweppenheiser, Ellysen Jens, Reagan Sweppenheiser, and Harrison Moser.
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Memorial Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St., Maumee, OH 43537. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the visitation is open to all. The funeral is by invitation only. To live stream Dan's celebration of life, join us at https://youtu.be/tW4vSeIqpsw
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Maumee United Methodist Church.
