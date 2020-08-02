1/1
Daniel D. "Dan" Moser
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel D. "Dan" Moser

Daniel D. "Dan" Moser, age 74, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home. He was born on November 28, 1945, to Harry and Doris (Conine) Moser in Toledo. Dan graduated from Rossford High School in 1963 where he was the class president. He then went on to the University of Toledo and became a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor. While attending UT he was a member and president of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Dan was a longtime member of the Maumee United Methodist Church. He was very involved in music and church support programs. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; having a special unique relationship with each one of them. Dan's smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Moser. Dan is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy Moser; children, Deann (Amy) Moser-Jens, Cara (Mark) Sweppenheiser, Gregory (Erin) Moser, and Jenalyn Moser; and grandchildren, Kenna Jens, Noah Sweppenheiser, Ellysen Jens, Reagan Sweppenheiser, and Harrison Moser.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Memorial Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St., Maumee, OH 43537. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the visitation is open to all. The funeral is by invitation only. To live stream Dan's celebration of life, join us at https://youtu.be/tW4vSeIqpsw

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Maumee United Methodist Church.

To leave a special message for Dan's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer – Southwest Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Maumee United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes Southwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
EVA MOSER
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved