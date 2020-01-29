|
Daniel D. Pavuk
Daniel D. Pavuk, age 73, of New Bern, North Carolina, formerly of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Toledo on August 20, 1946, to John and Elizabeth (Mascsak) Pavuk. Don served in the Army and graduated from The University of Toledo with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and playing poker.
Surviving is his loving wife, Sandy; children, Suzanne (Tim), Greg (Kim), Alana (Diego); 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brothers, Len (Jeannette), George (Jane); brother-in-law, Rick Phillips; sister-in-law, Diane (Kerry) Obitz. Also surviving are nieces, nephews and numerous cousins and friends.
Family and Friends may visit at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 3-8 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10 A.M. at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St., Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Needs Baseball, C/O Jay Bucksot, 99 Linwood Lane, New Bern, NC 28560 or Craven County Hospice, PO Drawer 12610, New Bern, NC 28561. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 29, 2020