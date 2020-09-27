Daniel E. Allen
Daniel E. Allen, 65 of Graytown, OH died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home under Hospice Care. He was born April 2, 1955 in Walbridge, OH to the late Ira and Clara M. (TenEyck) Allen. He was a 1974 graduate of Oak Harbor High School. On July 16, 1983 he married the former Micki Dipner and she survives. Dan was a sheet metal worker for Local #33 out of Toledo, OH. He enjoyed hunting, shooting guns, welding, spending time with his grandkids, and enjoying a few adult beverages with friends.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years Micki of Graytown; children: Zackary Allen and Miranda (Andy) Horn, both of Oak Harbor; grandchildren, Jase Allen and Wyatt Horn; and sister, Brenda Russell. He was also preceded in death by his brother Robert Allen; and sister Linda Simon.
The Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1–6 p.m. at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic family and friends are reminded of the State Mandates regarding Social Distancing and Face Coverings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association
or the American Heart Association
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com
.