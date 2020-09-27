1/1
Daniel E. Allen
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel E. Allen

Daniel E. Allen, 65 of Graytown, OH died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home under Hospice Care. He was born April 2, 1955 in Walbridge, OH to the late Ira and Clara M. (TenEyck) Allen. He was a 1974 graduate of Oak Harbor High School. On July 16, 1983 he married the former Micki Dipner and she survives. Dan was a sheet metal worker for Local #33 out of Toledo, OH. He enjoyed hunting, shooting guns, welding, spending time with his grandkids, and enjoying a few adult beverages with friends.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years Micki of Graytown; children: Zackary Allen and Miranda (Andy) Horn, both of Oak Harbor; grandchildren, Jase Allen and Wyatt Horn; and sister, Brenda Russell. He was also preceded in death by his brother Robert Allen; and sister Linda Simon.

The Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1–6 p.m. at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic family and friends are reminded of the State Mandates regarding Social Distancing and Face Coverings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Crosser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crosser Funeral Home Oak Harbor Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Crosser Funeral Home Oak Harbor Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved