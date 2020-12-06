Daniel E. Long Sr.



12/28/1953 - 12/03/2020



Enjoyed 22 years of marriage to Sharon Long, going on vacations and cruises, especially to Alaska. He loved hunting and fishing. Retired from Chrysler after 30 years of working. Liked going out with best friends Todd and Kim.



Also survived by children, Katie (Jared) Callahan, Daniel (Ashley) Long Jr. Tami (Sam) Salloum; grandchildren, Hailey and Liam Callahan, Avaline Long, Sophia and Saige Salloum. Due to Corona Virus, there will be no services.





