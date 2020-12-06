1/1
Daniel E. Long Sr.
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel E. Long Sr.

12/28/1953 - 12/03/2020

Enjoyed 22 years of marriage to Sharon Long, going on vacations and cruises, especially to Alaska. He loved hunting and fishing. Retired from Chrysler after 30 years of working. Liked going out with best friends Todd and Kim.

Also survived by children, Katie (Jared) Callahan, Daniel (Ashley) Long Jr. Tami (Sam) Salloum; grandchildren, Hailey and Liam Callahan, Avaline Long, Sophia and Saige Salloum. Due to Corona Virus, there will be no services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved