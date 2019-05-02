Daniel E. Mauntler



Daniel E. Mauntler, 93, of Pemberville and formerly of Woodville, OH passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Otterbein Senior Life. He was born on July 31, 1925 to Arthur and Caroline (Kaemming) Mauntler in Fremont, OH. He married Barbara "Bobbie" Noll Huson on October 15, 1972 in Woodville. Daniel and Bobbie have celebrated nearly 47 years of marriage together. He served his country in the United States Navy and following his honorable discharge from the service he received his degree as a pharmacist. He went on to partner with RJ Molter in M&M Pharmacy in Woodville. He practiced as a pharmacist for 53 years. After retirement he still continued for a few more years with Pill's and Packages. He was a member of Solomon Lutheran Church, the American Legion post #455, Woodville Kiwanis, and continued to be active with the Pharmacist Association. A good athlete well into his 70's, Daniel still enjoyed bowling and golfing during his free time.



In addition to his wife Bobbie, Daniel is survived by his step-son: Bruce Hudson of Woodville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Charles and Arthur Mauntler, sisters: Rita J. Emch and Doris Baker.



Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville, OH. There will be a Memorial Services conducted 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Solomon Lutheran Church, 305 W. Main Street, Woodville, with an additional time of family visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Daniel will be laid to rest in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Solomon Lutheran Church or Woodville United Methodist Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com



www.marshfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019