Daniel E. "Danny" Osborne



Daniel E. "Danny" Osborne, age 40, of Walbridge, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born on December 7, 1978 to Hubert E. Osborne, Jr. and Gail M. (Jones) Osborne. Danny was a 1997 graduate of Lake High School and married the love of his life, Kerri L. Bullock on May 22, 2004. He worked as an Engineer for CSX for over 20 years and attended St. Jerome Catholic Church in Walbridge. Danny was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast and loved fishing, swimming, cookouts and vacationing with his beloved family in Gatlinburg. He adored spending time with his furry friends Lucy and Bowser.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Kerri; beloved son, Dylan E. Osborne; mother, Gail M. Osborne; Mamaw, Evelyn Osborne; brother-in-law, Chad (Megan) Bullock; sister-in-law, Courtney (Donnie) Tomanski; mother-in-law, Sonnie (Ken) Bullock; childhood friends, Donny Cutler and Aaron Ray; along with many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



Danny was preceded in death by his father, Hubert E. Osborne, Jr.



Friends will be received on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121). A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm. in the funeral home with Father Eric Schild, officiating. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made payable to Kerri Osborne for an educational fund for their son, Dylan would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences to Danny's family may be made at



www.witzlershankfh.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019