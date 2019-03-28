Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Daniel E. Wright


Daniel E. Wright Obituary
Daniel E. Wright

Our beloved baby brother Daniel Everett Wright died on Sunday March 24. While his death was unexpected, Dan suffered from drug addiction, and for the past few years we lived with the fear that it would claim his life. Danny was born May 10, 1977 in Toledo, Ohio to Dr. Dale and Shirley Wright. He grew up in Sylvania Ohio with his 3 older sisters and graduated from Sylvania Southview High School. Following in the footsteps of his father and older sisters, Danny graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's of Science in Medical Technology. Prior to succumbing to his addiction, Dan was employed at The Ohio State Medical Center and Diley Ridge Medical Center.

Dan is survived by his best friend, his father, Dale Wright; his sister Laura (Aaron) O'Brien; his sister Kristine (Bruce) McKenna; his sister Nancy (Leo Stewart) Wright, his nephews Kyle and Kegan O'Brien, Zac McKenna, Jacob, Caleb, and Logan Stewart, Thomas DeFoor; nieces Kelsey O'Brien and Avery DeFoor; Aunt Joyce Bresler and Uncle Ralph Bresler many cousins including the Emerines, Holdermans, Thayers and Breslers. He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Wright, Grandparents Ira and Helen Wright, and Glenn and Helen Emerine. Aunts Joannie Emerine, Joanne Holderman, Donna Jean Thayer, Uncles Jack Holderman, James Emerine, and Fred Thayer.

Danny came from a well-educated and supportive family. The disease of addiction does not discriminate and will destroy anyone in its path. It does not care if you are a son, uncle, brother or best friend. Addiction hides in the faces of everyday people and shatters families. The stigma of addiction needs to be lifted to save lives and families from this devastating disease. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please share the words of St. Frances de Sales and "Arise and battle bravely".

Please join the family for visitation at Reeb Funeral Home, Friday March 29 from 4 to 8. At the family's request, Dan's burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Team Recovery 1618 Sylvania Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43162. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 28, 2019
