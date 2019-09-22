|
Daniel Edmund Eisel
Daniel Edmund Eisel, 71, died August 20, 2019, in Inova Fairfax Hospital, Virginia. Danny was born in Swanton, Ohio, October 19, 1947, to Edmund and Betty (Potter) Eisel. Danny was raised in Swanton, Ohio, and graduated from Swanton High School in 1965.
After his high school graduation, Danny joined the U.S. Marine Corps and did a tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon his return, he proudly represented the Marines in the Military Honor Guard at the funeral of Robert F. Kennedy. He was also stationed at Camp David and was part of the guard for President Lyndon Baines Johnson.
Danny married Linda Mays in 1969, and they spent most of their lives in Springfield, Virginia, where he owned and operated Eisel Masonry. He and his wife Linda loved Nags Head on the Outer Banks of North Carolina and spent many family vacations there. He was a man who believed in doing things his way and a man of strong convictions who deeply loved his family and his country.
Danny is survived by Linda, his beloved wife of 50 years; his son, Derek and his son-in-law Abraham Gates. Also surviving are his sisters, Janice Strickland, Rebecca (Garry) Jones, Angela (Ralph) LaFazia, Jody (Jeff) Woods and brother, Bill (Terri) Eisel; mother and father-in-law, Shirley and Paul Mays; brothers-in-law Kirby (Debbie), Wade (Christina) and Curt. Danny is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Edmund; infant son, Darren; and brother-in-law, Daniel Strickland.
Danny will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019