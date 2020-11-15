Daniel Edward CousinoDaniel Edward Cousino, born September 28, 1954, to Gladys (Meyer) and Walter Cousino, passed peacefully November 12, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. He courageously battled pancreatic cancer and was determined to live despite the odds. Danny, 'Cous' lived each day the way he wanted. He danced as if no one was watching, spoke his mind and loved as only he knew how.He leaves behind his loving wife, Laurie (Alcorn); daughters, Trudy Foster, Heidi (Scott) Holden, Brandy (Craig) Koperski; grandchildren, Daniel (Christine Sprague), Michael, Morgan, and Brianna; siblings, Rebecca, Ric Huepenbecker, Pam (Lon) Schooner, Wanda (Don) Butler; many nieces, nephews, cousins and life long friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wade Cousino.To list all of those that he loved and lived life with would be an impossible task. Know each of you meant the world to him and his life was richer because you were in it.Services are provided by Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, Visitation is Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 4-8pm. Graveside services are Monday, November 16, 2020, at Amboy Cemetery at 11am. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Lucas County Pit Crew. Online condolences to