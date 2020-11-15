1/1
Daniel Edward Cousino
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Edward Cousino

Daniel Edward Cousino, born September 28, 1954, to Gladys (Meyer) and Walter Cousino, passed peacefully November 12, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. He courageously battled pancreatic cancer and was determined to live despite the odds. Danny, 'Cous' lived each day the way he wanted. He danced as if no one was watching, spoke his mind and loved as only he knew how.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Laurie (Alcorn); daughters, Trudy Foster, Heidi (Scott) Holden, Brandy (Craig) Koperski; grandchildren, Daniel (Christine Sprague), Michael, Morgan, and Brianna; siblings, Rebecca, Ric Huepenbecker, Pam (Lon) Schooner, Wanda (Don) Butler; many nieces, nephews, cousins and life long friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wade Cousino.

To list all of those that he loved and lived life with would be an impossible task. Know each of you meant the world to him and his life was richer because you were in it.

Services are provided by Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, Visitation is Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 4-8pm. Graveside services are Monday, November 16, 2020, at Amboy Cemetery at 11am. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Lucas County Pit Crew. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Amboy Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
Haven’t seen Danny in awhile but was reminiscing about when he used to come in the salon he was always full of jokes made the whole salon laugh I’m so sad he fought so hard and went through a lot of pain he truly was a fighter. You will be missed Danny I’m sure your in heaven and out of pain telling all your jokes in heaven ❤
Debbie Grabowski
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved