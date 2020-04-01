|
(News story) Daniel G. Farbrother, a football standout in high school and college and a worker from age 14 who became a longtime officer of Teamsters Local 20, died Saturday in his South Toledo home. He was 87.
He was in failing health the last year, his wife, Debbie, said.
When Mr. Farbrother retired in 2010 as Local 20 secretary-treasurer, he'd held that position longer than anyone.
"He was probably the most honest guy I ever met in my life," said Mark Sobczak, a former Local 20 vice president. "He was a straight shooter.
"He was a skilled negotiator. He had integrity," Mr. Sobczak said. "He was a big guy in physical presence. At times it could be intimidating. But when you got to know Danny, he was a gentle bear. So much of Danny was helping other people out. That's what kept him going."
At age 14, he said he was 16 so that a railroad would hire him, his granddaughter Danielle Portteus said. That job ended when his mother found out, but he later dug graves and picked tomatoes.
"He grew up in the Great Depression with four other siblings. He did what he could," his granddaughter said.
After his student days at University of Toledo, he worked for an automotive parts maker on Westwood Avenue and was a member of Local 20. He was asked to get involved and, in time, served as a business agent and then was elected and re-elected secretary-treasurer - in effect, the chief financial officer of Local 20, Mr. Sobczak said.
His granddaughter said: "He felt it was so important to help out the little man, to try to help anybody who had struggles. He really enjoyed where he could go in and negotiate contracts to get what he felt was fair for his workers."
He was born Jan. 12, 1933, to Stella and Gerald Farbrother. He went to Central Catholic High School, his tuition paid for by an anonymous benefactor, his granddaughter said, and he excelled at athletics.
He played baseball. He was a center and tackle on the Central Catholic football team and was named first team all-city two consecutive years.
"He was passionate about sports his whole life, especially football," his granddaughter said. "He excelled at that."
He went to the University of Notre Dame for a year on a scholarship. He returned to Toledo and played football at UT, earning letters in 1953, 1954, and 1955.
"He was very proud being from Toledo and playing for Toledo," his granddaughter said. "He always said Toledo was home."
His coaches saw leadership traits.
"He had a lot of grit when he needed to have grit, and he was very fair," his granddaughter said.
He attended UT home football games for decades and, in retirement, also followed the women's basketball program. He was a former vice president of the Varsity T Club, of which he was a longtime member.
He remained active and athletic past age 80. He played racquetball for years. At an exercise club, he walked some days, lifted others.
He liked to fish inland lakes - Wamplers Lake and Sand Lake, his wife said - and threw back whatever he caught. The couple enjoyed visits to remote corners of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
He was a 1993 inductee to the Central Catholic Athletic Hall of Fame.
He was a member of Gesu Church.
He and Virginia Czaplicki Wanaks married Jan. 18, 1957. She died May 1, 1993.
Surviving are his wife, the former Deborah Jarzeboski Pawloski, whom he married May 21, 1994; daughter, Michelle Portteus; stepdaughters Vicki Rucker and Helen Behrens; stepsons Joseph Wanaks and Donald Pawloski, and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to Central Catholic High School or to University of Toledo athletics.
