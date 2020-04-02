|
Daniel Gerald Farbrother 87 0f Toledo, passed away Saturday March 28, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Gerald and Stella (Rybak) Farbrother on January 12, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio. He attended St. Teresa Grade School and was a 1951 graduate of Central Catholic High School where he excelled in baseball and football .Dan was named Blade first team All-City in 1949 & 1950 as a center and tackle. He attended the University of Notre Dame on a football scholarship and returned to the University of Toledo and played football for three seasons. On January 18, 1957 he married his first love Virginia (Czaplicki) Wanaks. Virginia passed away May 1, 1993.
Dan worked as a Business Agent at Teamsters Local 20. He then became Secretary/Treasurer retiring in 2010. He was the longest serving Secretary/Treasurer that Local 20 had. On May 21, 1994 he married the second love of his life Deborah (Jarzeboski) Pawloski. He was a lifelong member of Gesu Church and was an avid supporter of the University of Toledo athletics. For decades he was an active member of the Varsity T Club and served as its Vice President for several years ending in 2017. In 1993 he was inducted into the Central Catholic High School Hall of Fame.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joan Smalley, Mildred McIntosh and Geraldine Young and brother, Edwin Farbrother. He is survived by his wife, Deborah; children, Vicki Rucker, Joseph (Carol) Wanaks, Helen Behrens, Michelle (William) Portteus and Donald Pawloski; grandchildren, Thomas, Brian, Daniel (Lisa), Kristy (Dave), Danielle, William, Gannon and Adele.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Central Catholic High School or to the University of Toledo Athletics. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 2, 2020