Daniel Goodrich
Daniel Goodrich

Dan, 84, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, with his wife, Connie, at his side. He was an Army veteran and retiree of General Motors Tech Center, Warren, MI. Dan donated his time to the funeral luncheons at OLMC for many years.

Survived by wife, Connie; daughters, Donna (Raymond) Fox, Diane (John) Bush, Jill Burnett and Peanut; step daughters, Tamara (Michael) Dean and Kim (Steve) Meyer; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister in laws, Myrna Loo and Linda Wolf.

Services will be private. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Chapel.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 1, 2020
Connie and family,
So sorry for your loss. You all have been in our thought and prayers. He is at peace, Your love will go on.
Deepest sympathy,
Jeff and Kathy Mills
Kathy Mills
Friend
September 1, 2020
Connie Im so sorry for your loss. It was not only an honor, but a pleasure
to care for him when he was in the hospital. I can feel him breathing easier already. Much love to you and your family.
Kim Hady
Friend
