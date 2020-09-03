Daniel Goodrich



Dan, 84, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, with his wife, Connie, at his side. He was an Army veteran and retiree of General Motors Tech Center, Warren, MI. Dan donated his time to the funeral luncheons at OLMC for many years.



Survived by wife, Connie; daughters, Donna (Raymond) Fox, Diane (John) Bush, Jill Burnett and Peanut; step daughters, Tamara (Michael) Dean and Kim (Steve) Meyer; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister in laws, Myrna Loo and Linda Wolf.



Services will be private. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Chapel.





