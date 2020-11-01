Daniel J. Konczal
KONCZAL, DANIEL J. of Waterford, formerly of Toledo, passed away peacefully October 30, 2020 with his loving wife, Elaine, by his bedside. Dan was born in Toledo to Daniel and Charlotte (nee Kujawa) Konczal. He was a proud graduate of Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo and received his Master's from Michigan State University. His first teaching assignment was in Fremont, OH. He moved to Michigan when his career took him to Rochester High School, where he enjoyed teaching math until retirement in 1991.
Cherishing his memory are his wife, Elaine; his beloved children, Dan (Kate) Konczal, Lisa Konczal, Alison Zuniga-Bell, and Jonathan (Tara) Zuniga; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Tom) Rerucha, Ruth (Terry) Frederick, and Carol Connell (Bob); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon; brother, Andy; twin brothers, Jimmie and Billie; and sisters, Joan Babkiewicz and Judy Zapadka.
Memorial mass will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 5481 Dixie Hwy, Waterford. Family will receive friends Wednesday 3-7 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, Waterford Senior Center, 3621 Pontiac Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48328. To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
