1/
Daniel J. Konczal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel J. Konczal

KONCZAL, DANIEL J. of Waterford, formerly of Toledo, passed away peacefully October 30, 2020 with his loving wife, Elaine, by his bedside. Dan was born in Toledo to Daniel and Charlotte (nee Kujawa) Konczal. He was a proud graduate of Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo and received his Master's from Michigan State University. His first teaching assignment was in Fremont, OH. He moved to Michigan when his career took him to Rochester High School, where he enjoyed teaching math until retirement in 1991.

Cherishing his memory are his wife, Elaine; his beloved children, Dan (Kate) Konczal, Lisa Konczal, Alison Zuniga-Bell, and Jonathan (Tara) Zuniga; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Tom) Rerucha, Ruth (Terry) Frederick, and Carol Connell (Bob); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon; brother, Andy; twin brothers, Jimmie and Billie; and sisters, Joan Babkiewicz and Judy Zapadka.

Memorial mass will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 5481 Dixie Hwy, Waterford. Family will receive friends Wednesday 3-7 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, Waterford Senior Center, 3621 Pontiac Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48328. To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coats Funeral Home - Waterford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved