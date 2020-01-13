|
|
Daniel J. Ryan
Daniel J. Ryan, 65, of Toledo, passed away January 9, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center surrounded by his family. He was born January 22, 1954, in Petrolia, Ontario, to Margaret June (Follis) and Michael Ryan. Dan was a body production operator at the Toledo Jeep Plant.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Beverly (Roberts); children, Angi (Scott Bullerwell) Ryan, Kate (Bryan) Schwartz, Brenda (Robert) Jones; grandchildren, Kenny, Brandon, Danny, Jeremy, Jasmine, Luke, Emily, Tiffanni, Michael; siblings, Michael (Deb) Ryan, Tim (Cindy) Ryan, Mary Beth (Bob) DeMatteo, Tom (Karen) Ryan, Jay Ryan, Margaret Ryan, Matt Ryan; and eight nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Darlene Ryan; grandchildren, Lindsey, and Tynesha.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with the memorial service to begin at 11:30 a.m.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020