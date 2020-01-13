Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Daniel J. Ryan


1954 - 2020
Daniel J. Ryan Obituary
Daniel J. Ryan

Daniel J. Ryan, 65, of Toledo, passed away January 9, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center surrounded by his family. He was born January 22, 1954, in Petrolia, Ontario, to Margaret June (Follis) and Michael Ryan. Dan was a body production operator at the Toledo Jeep Plant.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Beverly (Roberts); children, Angi (Scott Bullerwell) Ryan, Kate (Bryan) Schwartz, Brenda (Robert) Jones; grandchildren, Kenny, Brandon, Danny, Jeremy, Jasmine, Luke, Emily, Tiffanni, Michael; siblings, Michael (Deb) Ryan, Tim (Cindy) Ryan, Mary Beth (Bob) DeMatteo, Tom (Karen) Ryan, Jay Ryan, Margaret Ryan, Matt Ryan; and eight nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Darlene Ryan; grandchildren, Lindsey, and Tynesha.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with the memorial service to begin at 11:30 a.m.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
