Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Daniel J. Wagner


1932 - 2019
Daniel J. Wagner Obituary
Daniel J. Wagner

Daniel J. Wagner, 87, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was born in Shamokin, PA. June 17, 1932. Daniel was employed with General Motors for more than 25 years before retiring in 1995. He was proud to have served with the United States Army during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was awarded Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation along with the Combat Infantry Badge, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal.

Daniel loved the time spent with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed being outside, fishing, camping, and watching Ohio State Football and baseball.

He is survived by his loving wife of more than 63 years, Toshiko (Toyohira) Wagner; daughters Viola (Ronald) Moore and JoAnn (Greg) Balek; sons Robert (Beth) and Edward (Melinda) Wagner; grandchildren Rebecca, Emily, Amanda, Jamie, Jessica, Linsey, MacKenzie, Nicholas, and Jacob.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St. Sylvania, OH, Monday, November 11, from 11:00 AM. until the Private Memorial Service with Military Honors, begins at 1:00 PM.

Those wishing to offer memorials in lieu of flowers are asked to consider V.F.W. Post 2898 where he was a lifelong member.

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
