(News story) Daniel Johnson, the 15th president of the University of Toledo who led merger efforts with the former Medical College of Ohio and forged ties with community and business, died Wednesday at home in Wood County's Washington Township, near Grand Rapids. He was 80.



His son Darin Johnson said his father had not been ill and had been working productively.



Robert Maxwell, a retired chief executive of the Lathrop Co., said: "He was all of God's good things put together in one and very humble about it.



"Everything he did in life, and he did a lot, was toward helping life for the people," said Mr. Maxwell, a close friend since they became neighbors in recent years.



Mr. Johnson served as UT president from 2001-06, and led the effort in 2006 to merge UT with the Medical University of Ohio, the former Medical College of Ohio, creating the third largest public university in the state. His accomplishments at UT included launching a $100 million capital campaign that surpassed its goal and laying the foundation for the UT Science and Technology Corridor.



He was a proponent of the concept of metropolitan universities. While at University of North Texas, Mr. Johnson in 1995 wrote an essay on leadership challenges facing metropolitan universities.



"Universities must begin to redirect a portion of their major resources, i.e., faculty interests and expertise, research priorities, and service activities, from discipline-defined issues to community-defined problems," he wrote. "The need for change is urgent."



For Mr. Johnson, the concept meant, "The University of Toledo is in the city of Toledo, of the city of Toledo, and for the city of Toledo," he told The Blade in 2002, when the university was a member of the Towson, Md.-based Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities.



UT trustees approved a revised mission statement Mr. Johnson proposed to define UT as "a student-centered public metropolitan research university, [which] integrates learning, discovery and engagement, enabling students to achieve their highest potential."



Karen Bjorkman, in her second year as provost but a 24-year UT veteran, said Mr. Johnson was "a big part of why the University of Toledo is so well-connected with our community and why we think that's an important part of what we do. He wanted to make sure we were making our students well-prepared to be good citizens in our community."



He worked with business, government, the Regional Growth Partnership, with cultural institutions and international universities, she said.



"He seemed sort of low key, but it was clear he had lot of energy that was under the surface," Ms. Bjorkman said. "He was good at making you feel at ease. He could talk in a quiet way with people and bring them together."



A conversation with Mr. Johnson "was like talking to your dad, your best friend. He was the real deal," said G. Ray Medlin, Jr., retired from the Lathrop Construction Co., a former labor leader, and a former chairman of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. "He understood shared governance. He understood how to negotiate well where everybody was win-win. He was a diplomat, statesman, learned in all sorts of societal issues."



He retired as a distinguished university professor of public policy and economic development. From 2011-13, he was UT director of global initiatives. In 2008, while on a leave of absence from UT, he served three years as provost and chief operating officer of Zayed University in the United Arab Emirates with campuses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.



In a guest essay to The Blade in 2017, co-authored by the Rev. James Bacik, Mr. Johnson emphasized education attainment as the key to Toledo's future prosperity.



"We need a community effort - a popular movement - that will work to raise the level of education attainment in Toledo and our region. We need committed citizens and community leaders who will promote and guide a sustained, strategic effort to increase education attainment," the two wrote.



Mr. Johnson's involvement in Toledo-area organizations included the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Regional Growth Partnership, and the Urban League.



After his return to northwest Ohio, Mr. Johnson was trustee of the Global Medical Mission Hall of Fame Foundation, which in 2016 honored him for distinguished service. He'd served on the boards of the Toledo Symphony, Maumee Valley Country Day School, ProMedica Innovations, and of SkyLIFE Technology. He was a former trustee of Lourdes University.



He was born June 10, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, to Hilda and Everett Johnson. He was 11 years old when his parents moved the family to Arizona, where they became lay missionaries on an Indian reservation. He received bachelor's and master's degrees from Texas Christian University. He received a doctorate in sociology from the University of Missouri, Columbia.



After a decade in leadership positions at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Mr. Johnson became a dean at the University of North Texas, Denton. He arrived at UT from the University of Alaska at Anchorage, where he was provost.



Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Elaine Clark Johnson; sons Darin and Brent Johnson; brother, Mark Johnson, and four grandchildren.



Arrangements are pending through Walker Funeral Home.

Published in The Blade on Jul. 2, 2020.