(News story) Daniel Kolinski, Sr., co-founder of Heritage House Furniture in Ottawa Lake, Mich., and previously a well-known cabinetry dealer in the Toledo area, died March 26 in his daughter's home in Dundee, Mich. He was 84.
Mr. Kolinski died of complications related to heart disease and dementia, his daughter, Jennifer Kolinski-Borgstahl, said.
He was born Dec. 5, 1935, in the Lagrinka neighborhood of Toledo's Polish Village to Roman and Frances Kolinski.
For about 25 years, he and his son, Daniel "D.J." Kolinski, Jr., ran Newport Royale Kitchen and Bath Center in the Somerset Plaza in Sylvania Township, selling custom and semi-custom cabinetry starting in the late 1960s.
"He felt it was a great compliment that people would invite you into their homes for these major decisions," Mrs. Kolinski-Borgstahl said.
His specialty was in building relationships with his clients, fostered by a genuine interest in their lives which then helped him guide customers toward products best suited for their needs.
"He was just a real honest, very simple, hardworking man," his daughter said. "He took a true interest in people and their lives, asking them questions about themselves and getting to know people. ... My dad was very good at building relationships. And when you build a relationship, they often want your help with more than just your field."
Mr. Kolinski wanted to bring his wife, the former Margaret Peters whom he married July 25, 1957, and his daughter into the business.
"My mom and I always had a love for nice homes and furniture," Mrs. Kolinski-Borgstahl said. "So the four of us opened the furniture store in 1989."
The family built the showroom on 20 acres on Memorial Highway in Ottawa Lake.
Newport Royale and Heritage House Furniture operated out of the same building for a short while before the family phased out the cabinetry business as the furniture store quickly became successful.
Mrs. Kolinski-Borgstahl, her brother, and her husband now manage the furniture showroom, and two of her children are involved in sales and delivery.
Mr. Kolinski managed the store's finances and handled product purchasing, focusing on quality, until 2017. His daughter said he was very "forward thinking" and always made sure the family planned ahead for "when the bottom falls out."
The business has never needed to borrow money, not even during the Great Recession.
That Mr. Kolinski died while the business is currently shut down for an unknown period of time during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has provided bittersweet humor for the family, Mrs. Kolinski-Borgstahl said.
He and his wife, who died of cancer on Sept. 1, 2012, were members of St. Joseph Shrine in Brooklyn, Mich., and had previously lived in Onsted, Mich.
Faith was at the center of the family's life, and the patriarch was the spiritual leader of the family.
"He taught us to make decisions with prayer and to make sure we were always being faithful and honest and kind," Mrs. Kolinski-Borgstahl said. "He had a grateful heart and instilled in us a grateful heart as well."
He enjoyed keeping a pristine lawn and landscaping.
"He always had a nice yard, a beautiful lawn, for his family to enjoy," his daughter said. "Because we always had a business, we weren't able to vacation a lot. So our home and our back yard was our vacation spot."
Surviving are children Daniel "D.J." Kolinski, Jr., and Jennifer Kolinski-Borgstahl, as well as 13 grandchildren.
A funeral Mass and burial were private.
The family suggests tributes to St. Anthony Catholic Church in Temperance or Hospice of Lenawee in Adrian.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 6, 2020