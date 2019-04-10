Daniel "Danny" Kubicki



Daniel "Danny" Kubicki, age 79, passed away on April 8, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1939 to the late Lucille and Herman Kubicki in Toledo, Ohio.



Danny was a graduate of Woodward High School. He was Commodore of the Ottawa River Yacht Club in 1985. Danny retired from Dana Corp. in 1992. After retirement, he started his own business, Quality Painting and Powerwashing. Danny and Bonnie enjoyed wintering in Florida for 11 years.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Bonnie; children, Jeff (Debbie) Kubicki, Greg (Shelly) Kubicki and Kim (Tom) Simon; siblings, Dave Kubicki, Rita (Dan) Johnson; brother-in-law, John (Barb) Veselka; sister-in-law, Sandy (Denny) Kaminski; grandchildren, Jason Kubicki, Kelli (Richie) Maldonado, Holly Kubicki, Haley Kubicki, Mitchell Kubicki, Zach Kubicki, Shelby Simon, Mariah Simon, Baleigh (Andrew) DeNucci; great-grandchildren, Mia and Olivia Maldonado and one on-the-way.



The family will receive guests on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Historic Church of St. Patrick, 130 Avondale, Toledo.



The family requests memorials be made to: The and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



To leave condolences for Danny's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary