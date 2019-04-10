Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Historic Church of St. Patrick
130 Avondale
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kubicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel "Danny" Kubicki


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel "Danny" Kubicki Obituary
Daniel "Danny" Kubicki

Daniel "Danny" Kubicki, age 79, passed away on April 8, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1939 to the late Lucille and Herman Kubicki in Toledo, Ohio.

Danny was a graduate of Woodward High School. He was Commodore of the Ottawa River Yacht Club in 1985. Danny retired from Dana Corp. in 1992. After retirement, he started his own business, Quality Painting and Powerwashing. Danny and Bonnie enjoyed wintering in Florida for 11 years.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Bonnie; children, Jeff (Debbie) Kubicki, Greg (Shelly) Kubicki and Kim (Tom) Simon; siblings, Dave Kubicki, Rita (Dan) Johnson; brother-in-law, John (Barb) Veselka; sister-in-law, Sandy (Denny) Kaminski; grandchildren, Jason Kubicki, Kelli (Richie) Maldonado, Holly Kubicki, Haley Kubicki, Mitchell Kubicki, Zach Kubicki, Shelby Simon, Mariah Simon, Baleigh (Andrew) DeNucci; great-grandchildren, Mia and Olivia Maldonado and one on-the-way.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Historic Church of St. Patrick, 130 Avondale, Toledo.

The family requests memorials be made to: The and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

To leave condolences for Danny's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now