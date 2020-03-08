Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 W. Laskey Road
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 W. Laskey Road
Toledo, OH
Daniel L. Boyd


1979 - 2020
Daniel L. Boyd Obituary
Daniel L. Boyd

Daniel L. Boyd, age 40, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 10, 1979, to Marie (Graves) and the late Willie Boyd.

Daniel enjoyed playing sports and collected basketball cards. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bulls, Dallas Cowboys, and University of Michigan. Daniel was proud of his Silverside Neighborhood family, and his family on Dorr and Waverly. He traveled to many places with family and friends, such as, Memphis, TN, Milwaukee, WI, Detroit, MI, Chicago, IL, and to the Sacramento, CA. Daniel was known to have classy style, having an extensive wardrobe to accommodate for any occasion. He was always current with trending styles and rap music. Daniel will be remembered for his romantic gestures, up lifting and courteous attitude, willingness to help anyone, and charming smile.

Left to cherish Daniel's memory is his mother, Marie Boyd-Mims; step-father, Ed Mims; sister, Kimberly Houston; and brother, David Boyd. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Willie Boyd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to The Children's Miracle Network or The Epilepsy Center. Family will be receiving friends Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10 to 11:00 a,m, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Funeral Home. Internment will follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

To share memories and condolences with Daniel's family please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
