Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel L. "Dan" Clough


1959 - 2019
Daniel L. "Dan" Clough Obituary
Daniel "Dan" L. Clough

Daniel "Dan" L. Clough, 60, of Curtice, died early in the morning on Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Dan was born April 21, 1959, in Oregon, Ohio, to Charles and Patricia (Rau) Clough. He married Denise A. Chambers in Genoa, Ohio, on August 28, 1981. Dan attended Lake High School and Penta Career Center. He was a carpenter by trade, working in home remodelling and construction, and owned Clough Construction for many years. He was an avid windsurfer and enjoyed kayaking and wine making. Dan was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ.

Most of all Dan was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Denise; daughter, Angela (Kevin) Cramer, and son, Daniel James "DJ" (Celest); grandchildren, Eli and Cora Cramer and Daniel Lucas Clough; brothers, Jeff (Janet) Clough, Don (Tracey) Clough, Doug (Melissa) Clough; his mother, Patricia (Tom) Penny and step mother, Alice Clough, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His father preceded him in death.

Visitation will be 3:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Dan to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551; the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Greater Cincinnati/Dayton Chapter, 4420 Carver Woods Dr., Blue Ash, OH 45242; or St. John's United Church of Christ, 1213 Washington St., Genoa, OH 43430. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019
