Daniel Lee Bach
08/11/1953 - 03/25/2020
Dan was born August 11, 1953 at a naval base in Norfolk, Virginia to Patricia June (Hogle) Bach of Toledo Ohio, currently residing in Spring, Texas, and the late Gerald Louis Bach.
After living in nine homes and attending eight different schools, Dan moved to Toledo in the summer of 1968 and declared Toledo as his home town. He graduated from Roy C. Start High School in 1971 and the University of Toledo in 1977 with a BBA in accounting. He earned the designation of Certified Management Accountant in 1991.
Following graduation, Dan moved to Houston to pursue his dream career in the oil and gas industry. Dan was married to the late Cheryl Sue (Ritter) Bach in 1972 and they raised three children. He sought a stable life-style, and found it in his first job with Mitchell Energy & Development Corp., where he worked for 25 years, as Director of Investor Relations and then Assistant Treasurer, until the firm was sold in 2001. He was proud of his role in company efforts in fracking technology, leading to the resurgence of oil and gas production in the United States.
Until retiring to Toledo in 2012, Dan served as Director of Planning and Manager of Investor Relations for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. during a time of rapid growth.
As a volunteer for 13 years at Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas, Dan helped to foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills for 12th graders. Dan was also a dedicated Boy Scout leader for 15 years, starting with a group of 22 boys in Webelos. Dan was understandably proud of the fact that nineteen of these boys crossed over to Boy Scouts, and ten from this group earned their Eagle Rank, including Dan's son, Daniel, Jr.
A chance meeting in March 2010 with high school classmate Connie Spevak ended with "Will you go to Paris with me?" Dan and Connie were married in March 2012. With Toledo as home base they explored England, France, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Germany and the Netherlands as well as numerous places in the U.S.
While not traveling, Dan continued his passion for golf as a member of the Inverness Club in Toledo. He also set a goal of becoming a hot glass artist after learning his grandfather and great-grandfather both worked production glass. Dan sought out the Toledo Museum of Art and was originally trained by Leonard Marty. He continued formal studies at Bowling Green State University under Allie Hoag and Joel O'Dorisio. Dan felt especially lucky to explore glassblowing in Venice in 2018 before the great flood of 2019.
Dan felt fortunate to belong to the TBNO (Tuesday Boys Night Out) group with an eclectic group of Toledo businessmen and professionals, and the much-loved Thursday night group at Orchard Inn as well as frequent poker games with his many friends from high school.
Dan was devoted to his family and dear friends, a man who was determined to live his best life for as long as possible, and succeeded in doing so with enormous courage.
Dan is survived by his wife, Connie Spevak; mother, Patricia Bach; children, Jennifer Leah Bach, Courtney Ann Bach and Daniel Lee (Melissa) Bach Jr.; granddaughter, Everly Sue Bach; and siblings, Sandra Slater, Gerald (Lauri), Pamela (John) Schlesinger, James (Sue), David (Kelly); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Dan's life will be announced at a later date in order to comply with social distancing recommendations to maintain public health.
