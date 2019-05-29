Daniel Lee Schick



Daniel L. Schick, the rock of our family, age 73, of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Flower Hospital after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on January 29, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio to John and Virginia Schick. Early in his life, Dan's family moved to Toledo, when his father joined the Toledo Jeeps Professional Basketball Team. He attended St. Agnes Catholic School and later graduated in 1964 from Central Catholic High School. At Central, Dan excelled in both basketball and baseball, earning All-City Honors in both sports. Recently, he was inducted into the Central Catholic Sports Hall of Fame for the second time. Dan continued his love for sports by playing on a travel softball team for 17 years that traveled across the country, as well as playing basketball multiple days a week. He was also an avid golfer who mentored his children and grandchildren. He loved playing in golf scrambles with his family and friends. Dan was also a member of the Rossford American Legion, where he enjoyed playing cards, playing golf, and hanging out with his buddies. He worked at L.O.F. for 33 years, and following retirement, he worked as a Rossford Marina Guard for 18 years. Dan was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford. The family would like to especially thank Father Recker, who rushed to the hospital to perform last rites. We would also like to thank Joy and Courtney at the Maumee Cancer Center, who provided excellent care during Dan's final months.



He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Wanda (Zuchowski); children, Daniel (Dawn), Susan and Brian (Sandy); grandchildren, Jackson, Olivia, Reed, Benjamin, Garette, Sebastian, and brothers, John and Tom. He was preceded in death by his parents, son David, and nephews Tommy, Baby Dave, and Phillip (5-0).



A gathering for family and friends will be held from 12:00-1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Road, Rossford, Ohio with the Funeral Mass to follow at 1:30 p.m. within the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to Life Connection of Ohio or All Saints Catholic Church. Arrangements by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019