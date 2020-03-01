|
|
Daniel Louis Cutchall
Daniel L. "Goober" Cutchall, 53, of Walbridge, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee. He was born on April 11, 1966, in Oregon, Ohio to Sandra (Haar) Cutchall.
Daniel was a chef at Smokey's Barbeque Roadhouse. When he wasn't working, you could find Dan either breaking, fixing, or messing with anything that had to do with a Jeep. He was an avid drag racing fan and he was excited when it came to Norwalk's "Night Under Fire" event. Daniel's first love was cooking. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family; from flying kites with his grandchildren to setting off fireworks, anything that was fun. Dan was a man of few words but he was always there whenever anyone needed help. In the words of Daniel, "I'm not lost, I'm just exploring."
Dan is survived by his life partner, Christina "Tina" (Norwalk); children, Chelsea (Lee) Reamsnyder of Clay Center, Daniel Louis Cutchall of Walbridge, Chase W. Cutchall of Toledo and Douglas P. Bergman of Genoa; mother, Sandra Cutchall of Genoa; brother, Clay (Brandy) Cutchall of Elmore; grandchildren, Charlotte, Edward "Eddie", Henry and Vivian; and special friend, Fran Drummond of Marblehead. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edna and Ervin Haar; sister, Jennifer V. Cutchall; mother-in-law, Susan Norwalk and guardian angels, Red and Sally Oberhause.
Visitation for Daniel will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Cedar Creek Church, 29129 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's honor to the Penta County Vocational School Culinary Program. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West Street, Genoa, Ohio, had the honor in assisting his family. Online condolences may be shared at:
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020