1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Daniel M. Knorek, best known as Danny to his hometown and union constituents, who served on Rossford council and as an officer in the Wood County Democratic Party and whose fellow rail workers elected him to leadership positions, died Monday in Baptist South Hospital, Jacksonville, Fla. He was 71.



He had a heart attack, his son, Dan Knorek, said, and had been dealing with complications of diabetes for several years.



Mr. Knorek and his wife, Cheryl, of Ponte Vedra, Fla., moved from Rossford because of his role in the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, working from offices in Jacksonville. When he retired in May, 2013, his career spanned six decades, according to an article in a union publication.



He was a former general chairman of the CSX Northern Railroad Lines General Committee of Adjustment. He was a local chairman for more than 30 years, held many elected offices in the division level, and helped negotiate consolidation agreements in the Toledo area and across Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana, according to the BLET Journal.



"He had a way of getting people to see eye to eye," his son said.



He was hired in June, 1966, as a fireman on the Toledo division of the former Baltimore & Ohio Railroad and by the next year was an officer of the former firemen's union. He was promoted to locomotive engineer in 1970 and traveled between Toledo and Cincinnati and Willard, Ohio. He spent much of his career in the Walbridge Yard.



His first cousin recalled blue-collar Rossford, when the Libbey-Owens-Ford Co. glass plant was booming.



"It was bars and churches, all union guys," said Joseph E. "Moe" Mincarcin, Jr., former owner of Moe's Place, a local tavern. "He had the work ethic of being brought up in Rossford. He took a lot of pride in that."



Mr. Knorek was on Rossford council from 1975-91, during which he served as vice mayor and chairman of several committees. His uncle, Lee Knorek, is regarded a founder of the modern day Democratic Party in Wood County, along with the late Al Newlove.



Mr. Knorek was honored by the county party and served on the executive committee. He ran unsuccessfully in the 1970s as Democratic candidate for Wood County commissioner.



"He worked hard in his life and always seemed to give back," his son said. "He was outgoing, very friendly. If you knew him, you loved him. He had a big personality, a great smile, a great laugh."



He was born May 26, 1947, to Mary and Dan Knorek, who owned the bar, Danny's Cafe. By his 1965 graduation from Rossford High School, Mr. Knorek had lettered for three years in football, basketball and baseball. He was a fullback and linebacker and was all-Northern Lakes League as a junior and senior. His 1963 and 1964 teams were undefeated league champions and ranked in the state top 10 of 1964. He played guard on a basketball team that won league championships his three varsity seasons. He was catcher on Rossford's state finalist baseball team.



He was inducted to the high school hall of fame in 1993. He coached his son's youth baseball teams and his daughter's fast-pitch softball team at Notre Dame Academy.



Surviving are his wife, the former Cheryl Boris, whom he married in July, 1969; daughter, Amy Spooner; son, Dan Knorek; brother, John Knorek, and three grandsons.



The family is planning a life celebration. Arrangements are by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford.



The family suggests tributes to the Bulldog Foundation, in care of the Rossford schools, or the .



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Apr. 7, 2019