Daniel Martin Snyder
Daniel Martin Snyder, age 84, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Birchaven Village, Findlay, Ohio, of advanced kidney disease. He was born August 25, 1935, in Lima, OH. He grew up in Ada, OH, the third child of Barton Feiss and Marie Bente Snyder (both deceased), the former long-time Editors and Publishers of the Ada Herald Newspaper. His siblings were Jean Snyder Felt and Carolyn Snyder Kerry, also deceased. He was a graduate of the Ada High School Class of 1953. He worked part-time for the family business and was active in football, track, choir, band, honor society, church activities, and Scouting.
Dan married Mary Markle Snyder of Ada, Ohio, on September 15, 1957, and was married to her over 50 years before her passing on July 14, 2008. They had two children, Michael (Vickie) Snyder, of Fostoria, Ohio, and Cynthia (Greg) Ramsdell, of Tiffin, Ohio, who survive. Grandchildren include Hunter and Jace Snyder and Nate, Emma (Hunter) Jordan, Toby, and Bennett Ramsdell.
Dan later married Barbara McCrory Snyder of Findlay, Ohio, on June 9, 2009, and was a wonderful stepdad to Kelly (Doug) Parker of Westminster, CO, and Lisa (Jim) Saums of Findlay, Ohio, who survive. Step-grandchildren include Lyndsey and Lauryn Parker of Westminster, CO, Kate (Adam) Noble and great-grandchild Cora Blake, all of Columbus, Ohio; and Megan (Larry) Lauger of Cincinnati, Ohio.
After graduation from Ada High School in 1953, Dan received his B.A. in 1956 from THE Ohio State University, then his J. D. in 1958 from THE Ohio State University. He had previously attended the College of Wooster and took classes at Ohio Northern University.
He was the presiding Judge of the OSU Law School Moot Court and president of THE Ohio State University Hancock County Alumni Association.
Dan was a practicing Attorney in Findlay, Ohio, for 52 years with the firm Snyder, Alge, and Welch. He was a past President of the Findlay/Hancock County Bar Association and Secretary-Treasurer of the Hancock County Law Library Association for 50 years. The Hancock County Law Library named a room in his honor in 2014, the Daniel M. Snyder Treatise Room. He was admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the State of Ohio and the Supreme Court of the United States of America. Dan was a recipient of the Jackson E. Betts professionalism award in 2010.
Dan was a chairman of Black Swamp Eagle Scout Association. He first received his Eagle Scout award at age 14 in Ada, Ohio. He was an Explorer Scout Leader at Findlay First Presbyterian Church Explorer Post 308.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Findlay for over 60 years and served as a Deacon.
Dan served as President and Charter Member of Findlay Optimist Club. He was legal counsel and founding member of the Findlay Jaycees. He was a past President for the Hancock County Mental Health Board. He was a past Chairman and 30 year member of the Findlay Civil Service Commission. He was a Precinct Representative and Long Time Member of the Hancock County Republican Executive Committee and President of the Hancock County Young Republicans Club.
Dan was a past President of the Hancock County Naturalists. He was an avid Bird Watcher, attended the Biggest Week in Birding, and was an avid fisherman.
Dan was a longtime member of the Moose. He was a 50 year member of the Elks, and past Chairman of the Elks 25 year club.
Dan was a member of the Findlay Country Club since 1962 and was awarded a life membership. He was a founding and longtime member of the Fort Findlay Finance Club. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, Toledo AASR.
Dan served 33.5 years in the Ohio Army National Guard. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Full Colonel. He was a past Battalion Commander of the 1/148 and 1/166 Infantry and a graduate of the Air War College and Life Member of the Air War College Alumni Association. He was a recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from the Ohio National Guard, the Saint Lucius Award from the National Infantry Association and was awarded the Legion of Merit and numerous other military awards. He was the past President of Ohio National Guard Association and of the 1/148 Infantry Association. He was involved in the parliamentarian of the Ohio National Guard Association.
Dan served as a past Post Commander of Findlay Amvets Post 21. He was named the Ohio Amvet of the Year for 2010-2011, the past Ohio Judge Advocate for the Ohio Amvets from 2007-2011, and past National Judge Advocate for National Amvets from 2008-2011. He was a life member of the Amvets, DAV, VFW, and American Legion. He was a Charter Member and 22 year member of the Hancock Military Affairs Association, and a charter member and longtime treasurer of the Hancock County Veterans Memorial.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio.
The funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main Street in Findlay on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Jessica Commeret Myers officiating. There will be a funeral luncheon in the Great Room at the church following the service. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada, Ohio, with Military Rites conducted by the National Guard. Graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Doug DeVos.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Birchaven Village, especially staff in the Edelweiss and Ivy hallways, for their dedication and devotion to Dan's care during his final days there.
Memorials may be made to the 148th Infantry Veterans Association, C/O Steve Whitcraft, 12367 Reidenbach Road, Van Wert, Ohio 45891, or to the Black Swamp Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, 2100 Broad Avenue; Findlay, Ohio 45840.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019