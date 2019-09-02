|
(News story) Daniel Martin Snyder, a Findlay attorney for more than 50 years, former member of the Ohio National Guard, and longtime lover of nature, died Friday at Birchaven Village, a retirement community in Findlay, Ohio. He was 84.
He died after a long battle with kidney disease, his daughter, Cynthia Ramsdell, said. In 2011, he collapsed from what the family has speculated was a negative reaction to a medication he was taking, and the complications from that led to his kidney disease, she said.
But even while extremely ill toward the end, she said he still kept his personality. He continued to salute his military friends when they visited him and, when Ms. Ramsdell played cards with him, he still beat her "four hands out of five," she said.
"He was really sort of a larger-than-life person, in a way," Ms. Ramsdell said.
Mr. Snyder was born Aug. 25, 1935, to Barton Feiss and Marie Bente Snyder in Ada, Ohio. His parents were the editors and publishers of the Ada Herald at the time, and Mr. Snyder worked part-time at the newspaper. He graduated from Ada High School in 1953, and received his bachelor's degree from Ohio State University in 1956.
Initially, Ms. Ramsdell said, her father attended the College of Wooster as a geology major. When Mr. Snyder's father asked him what kind of job he could get as a geologist, Mr. Snyder changed tracks and decided to become a lawyer. He graduated with his J.D. from OSU in 1958.
Mr. Snyder was a practicing attorney for 52 years with the firm Snyder, Alge, and Welch in Findlay. He would later become president of the Findlay/Hancock County Bar Association and served for 50 years as secretary-treasurer of the Hancock County Law Library Association, which in 2014 named a room the Daniel M. Snyder Treatise Room in his honor.
Mr. Snyder married Mary Markle Snyder of Ada, Ohio, on Sept. 15, 1957, and was married to her for more than 50 years until her death on July 14, 2008. With her, he had two children, including Ms. Ramsdell. As a father, she said he included her and her brother in his own hobbies, like bird-watching, hiking, and all kinds of nature activities. He also took them to play putt-putt and race go-karts.
"He wanted us to have a good time," she said.
For a few weeks every year, Mr. Snyder trained in Camp Grayling, located in Grayling, Mich., as part of the Ohio National Guard. He bought a cabin in Grayling, on the Au Sable River and would bring his family to the cabin during his training time, Ms. Ramsdell said. Ultimately, he was honorably discharged from the Ohio National Guard as a full colonel after more than 33 years of service.
After his first wife died, he married again on June 9, 2009. His second wife, Barbara McCrory Snyder, took care of him after his sudden illness and prolonged kidney disease, Ms. Ramsdell said.
"Without her, he wouldn't have had those extra eight years," Ms. Ramsdell said.
He was patient, proven by how much time he spent hitting tennis balls back and forth with his daughter in an attempt to teach her the game, Ms. Ramsdell said, laughing. He was a believer in hard work, a voracious reader, and music lover. When Ms. Ramsdell decided to become a musician, he supported her wholeheartedly.
"He had a funny story about everything," she said.
Surviving are his children, Michael Snyder and Cynthia Ramsdell; his wife Barbara McCrory Snyder; his stepchildren Kelly Parker and Lisa Saums; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation for friends and family is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay.
The funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St., Findlay, with Jessica Commeret Myers officiating. Following the service will be a funeral luncheon in the great room at the church. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada with military rites conducted by the National Guard. Graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Doug DeVos.
Memorials may be made to the 148th Infantry Veterans Association, C/O Steve Whitcraft, 12367 Reidenbach Road, Van Wert, Ohio 45891, or to the Black Swamp Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, 2100 Broad Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840.
This is a news story by Kate Snyder. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6282.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 2, 2019