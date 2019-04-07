Services Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford , OH 43460 419-666-1566 Resources More Obituaries for Daniel Knorek Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daniel Michael "Danny" Knorek

1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Daniel Michael "Danny" Knorek



Daniel Michael "Danny" Knorek age 71, of Rossford passed away April 1, 2019 in Ponte Vedra, FL with Cheryl, his wife of 49 years by his side. Danny was a warrior fighting many battles over the past five years with his dedicated wife Cheryl as his caregiver. Danny was born May 26, 1947 to Dan and Mary Knorek and was a proud member of the Rossford Class of 1965. Danny was a star athlete earning honors in the NLL as a member of many championship teams in football, basketball and baseball resulting in his election into the Rossford Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.



Danny was a proud Railroad Union Man. Hired in 1966 into the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad/Toledo Division and eventually becoming a locomotive engineer and retiring after a career spanning six decades as the General Chairman for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen/CSX Northern Rail Lines headquartered in Jacksonville FL. He worked much of his operating years in the Walbridge yard during the creation of the Chessie System then CSX. He was instrumental in negotiating many agreements in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana having served in division offices as a local chairman for over 30 years.



Danny loved his hometown of Rossford having served as councilman from 1975-1991. He coached many Rossford/CYO sports teams including All-Star teams for area baseball and girls softball teams. He also established the program and coached the first girl's fast-pitch softball team at Notre Dame Academy. Danny was active in the Wood County Democratic Party having been elected Wood County Democratic Man of the Year also winning a Democratic Primary for County Commissioner. During his years in Rossford, Danny and his family including parents, Dan and Mary were active in business and civic affairs operating Danny's Cafe for many years.



Danny had a passion for music and while attending Xavier University started a band called "Smokey" and The Banned. Danny/Smokey was the lead singer and guitar player. He and Cheryl loved attending concerts; his favorite artists included Smokey Robinson, Earth Wind and Fire and Steely Dan. Danny also LOVED his Cleveland Indians. He and Cheryl were long time season ticket holders and enjoyed their annual spring training trips to Winter Haven FL where they had the best seat in the house - from their house!



Danny's love for sports and music didn't come close to the love he had for his wife Cheryl (Boris) and children Amy (Shane Spooner) and Dan (Rebecca) Knorek. A loving husband, proud father and caring grandpa to Danny, Drew and Bryce he was always a fighter and will be sorely missed by those who had the privilege of knowing and loving him. Danny is survived by his wife and children; brother, John (Kim) Knorek; along with Marlene Cassabon, Debbie Krall, Sandy Heban, Ken Boris, Rocky Boris and their families. He is preceeded in death by his parents Dan and Mary Knorek, Steve and Millie Boris and brother in laws, Kooch Boris and Nate Cassabon. A celebration of Danny's life is being planned for a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, Rossford, Ohio. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at



www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries