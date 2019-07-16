Daniel P. Kreuz



Dan Kreuz joined his eternal Father in heaven on July 11, 2019. At his passing, he was surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Szeren; his children, Stephen Kreuz and Kelly and her husband, Cory Bryant; his father, Paul; his sister, Becky and her husband, Joe Reilly; his brother, Roger and the newest member of his family, Carolina Bryant, was born in June.



Dan was the eldest son of Paul and Ila (Noe) Kreuz. He grew up in Swanton Ohio and graduated from St. John's Jesuit High School as a member of the class of 1978. A proud Buckeye and graduate of Ohio State, he also earned his MBA from Franklin University. He worked for a variety of financial institutions during his career, including CIT, JPMorgan Chase, and PNC Bank. He joins his loving mother, Ila and his grandparents in heaven.



A mass celebrating his life will be led by his high school classmates Father Mark Davis and Deacon Dan Brahier at the Church of the Resurrection in New Albany on July 16, at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, contributions can be made to a trust established for his first grandchild, Carolina. Please contact [email protected]



Published in The Blade from July 16 to July 17, 2019