Daniel "Dan" P. Lowry, III
3/8/1982 - 7/3/2020
Daniel "Dan" Patrick Lowry, III passed away Friday July 3rd, 2020 (age 38). Dan was born March 8th, 1982 at Toledo Hospital to proud parents Daniel P. Lowry, Jr. and Lisa M. Wadlow. Growing up in Perrysburg, Ohio Dan loved spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed playing outside with the neighborhood kids, taking trips with his parents and their close group of friends, and alternating between loving and torturing his kid sister. Most of Dan's childhood and teenage memories included those with family and his best friends, Jeff, Eric, Ryan, and Justin. He was involved in various sports including football and wrestling throughout his high school years. Dan proudly graduated from Perrysburg High School as a part of the Class of 2000.
Upon graduation he attended the University of Pittsburgh to study engineering. Dan spent much of the following years working in various states including Illinois, Washington, North Carolina, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.
Keeping a family tradition alive, Dan became a member of the Maumee-BG Elks Lodge #1850 in November 2015 where he held various positions including PER (Past President) for 2 years. His love of the Elks came from his Grammie and Papa. It was at the Elks that Dan met the love of his life, Amy Jo Simon, and they married on February 25th, 2017. Dan and Amy Jo lived in Rossford, OH and enjoyed spending time with their families, friends, and beloved German Shepherd, Ruby Leia Lowry. They spent countless hours renovating their new home together and devoted much of their time to the Elks. Dan found great joy in playing computer and video games and met many good friends through them. He had a warm and friendly smile that you just could not help but smile back at. His magnetic personality and beautiful heart earned him friendships that would last a lifetime. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be forever remembered by all those whose lives he touched.
Dan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Virginia "Ginger" Crooks; grandfather, Pryor "PJ" Wood; and father-in-law, Joe Simon. He is survived by his wife, Amy Jo Lowry; dog, Ruby; father, Daniel P. Lowry Jr. (Molly); mother, Lisa M. Wadlow (Gary); grandfather, Harry Crooks; grandmother, Jacquelynn Lowry; sister, Elizabeth "Liz" VanKuiken (Mike); brother, Aidan Lowry; Aunt Debbie Gorman (Mark), Aunt Cynthia Credell (John), Aunt Dana Thompson (Richard), Aunt Theresa Beard (Larry Anders), Aunt Gigi Mason, Aunt Kelly Lowry; special cousins, Ashley Gorman and Ryan Gorman (Becka); one furry niece; mother-in-law, Kathy Simon; brother-in-law, Nathan Simon (Vicki); nephew, Logan Janes; niece, Alison Schlievert (Elijah); nephew, Payton Simon; niece, Madison Simon; and numerous cousins and extended family.
Inurnment will be on Friday, July 17th, 2020 in a private family ceremony. A Celebration of Dan's Life will be held on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., with the memorial service starting promptly at 2 p.m., at the Maumee-BG Elks Lodge #1850 137 W. Wayne St. Maumee, OH 43537. Arrangements have been entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dan's honor to Elks National Foundation (Elks.org/ENF/supportENF.cfm
), The American Heart Association
(www2.heart.org
), or to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made atwww.witzlershank.com