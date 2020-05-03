Daniel PrimaveraDaniel Primavera, age 58, of Toledo, passed away April 26, 2020 at University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born December 14, 1961 in Cleveland, OH to Carl and Rose (DeNorcy) Primavera. Dan was employed with Estes as a truck driver. He loved gardening, fishing, cooking, but most importantly his family. Dan was a foster parent with Jenny for many years and was "Dad" to many.Dan is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Jennifer (Collier) Primavera; mother, Rose M. Primavera; children, Nicole Collier, Carly Primavera, Elizabeth Primavera and Hunter Primavera; granddaughter, Bella Collier; siblings, Denise (Bill) Kappa, Carl (Pam) Primavera, Ralph (Sue) Primavera and Nicollette Meyer and many nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Carl Primavera.A Celebration of Dan's Life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Life Connection of Ohio in Dan's memory.To leave a special message for Dan's family, please visit: