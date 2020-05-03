Daniel Primavera
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Primavera

Daniel Primavera, age 58, of Toledo, passed away April 26, 2020 at University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born December 14, 1961 in Cleveland, OH to Carl and Rose (DeNorcy) Primavera. Dan was employed with Estes as a truck driver. He loved gardening, fishing, cooking, but most importantly his family. Dan was a foster parent with Jenny for many years and was "Dad" to many.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Jennifer (Collier) Primavera; mother, Rose M. Primavera; children, Nicole Collier, Carly Primavera, Elizabeth Primavera and Hunter Primavera; granddaughter, Bella Collier; siblings, Denise (Bill) Kappa, Carl (Pam) Primavera, Ralph (Sue) Primavera and Nicollette Meyer and many nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Carl Primavera.

A Celebration of Dan's Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Life Connection of Ohio in Dan's memory.

To leave a special message for Dan's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved