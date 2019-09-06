|
Daniel R. Keller
Dan Keller passed away peacefully Tuesday September 3, 2019.
He was born April 15, 1951 to James and Alice (Grasley) Keller and was a life-time resident of Ottawa Lake, Michigan.
Dan graduated from Whiteford Agricultural High School in 1969 and was best known as a three sport MVP. This achievement coupled with his enduring support of Whiteford athletics led to his induction into the Whiteford Athletic Hall of Fame. He continued his education at MSU earning his degree in Elevator Management. He began his career at the Jasper, MI. Co-Op, then moved to Deerfield Co-op. In 1978, The Ottawa Lake Co-op recruited Dan to join their team. He accepted the position of manager in 1983 and began to carry out his vision to redefine the Co-Op's role not only within the farming community but also within the community at large.
The Co-op was his passion. Dan's "Service is our Motto" mentality and strong leadership skills propelled the Co-op to years of growth and success during his management tenure. Dan introduced custom application to area farmers; one of his many visions which led to the evolution of the Co-Op as it is today.
In August 1991, he married his best friend Suzanne (Bischoff). Away from work, they took trips to Shipshewana, Portland, IN, Tractor Shows, antiquing and "junking", plus many other weekend excursions with family and friends. He cherished his time with his grandchildren and was always seen smiling when they were around. Dan also enjoyed many Classic car shows with his brothers, Larry and Jerry. Knowing there was always something to do, however, Dan never stayed away from home too long.
He loved the outdoors and took great pride in the appearance of his property as well as the Co-Op. It was a regular occurrence to see him on his Grasshopper mowing grass and trimming anything else that was green. In the winter, the same thing held true and he would plow snow for hours, no snowflake was safe from Dan's blade.
Dan had a very competitive nature and thoroughly enjoyed playing and watching sports. He was a longtime supporter of the Whiteford High School Athletic program, an avid U of M sports fan, and never gave up rooting for the Detroit Lions.
Left with great memories and many laughable stories about Dan is his wife Suzanne, sons Chris (Angel), Doug (Julie), Jason (Alisa) Heerdegen, grandchildren Duke (Devon) Clevenger, Brooke, Sydney, Jase, Alison and Lauren Heerdegen. Siblings, Carol (Gene) Johnson, Jerry (Ginny) Keller, and sister-in-law Ruth Keller. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry, and best friends Dale Stahl and Bob Opel.
Dan also had a very generous heart. He supported numerous charitable organizations, so in lieu of flowers, please consider the Dundee F.F.A or the .
Dan's family would like to express their gratitude to the Staff and Caregivers at Charter Senior Living of Oak Openings in Sylvania.
A very special thank you to Alisa, Alison and Lauren for their assistance in Dan's caregiving these last 3 years.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, Sunday September 8th from 2 – 9 PM, and Monday, September 9th from 1-3 PM. Following with a Funeral Service at Reeb's at 3:00 PM.
The world is a better place because of Dan! He will be missed!
Go Bobcats! Go Blue!
