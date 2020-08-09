1/1
Daniel R. "Dan" Luchini
1928 - 2020
Daniel "Dan" R. Luchini

Daniel "Dan" R. Luchini, age 92 of Maumee, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Thursday August 6, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1928 to Anthony and Rose Luchini in Toledo, Ohio. Dan attended St Thomas Aquinas Grade School; Macomber High School; the University of Toledo and Davis Business College.

Dan married Sally (Sullivan) on April 29, 1950. They have celebrated 70 years of marriage and together they had three children.

Dan spent 40 years working in Accounting and Banking and retired from United Home Savings. During his career he was active in the National Association of Accountants where he was Past President and the American Institute of Savings and Loans.

Outside of work he enjoyed boating and RVing; he also belonged to the Maumee River Yacht Club and the Catawba Island Club.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his loving wife, Sally; children David (Vickie) Luchini, Susan (Jim) Bagdonas, Diana (Steve) Helm. He is also survived by his five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee, at 11:00 a.m. where the family will greet guests starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment Services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee. Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
AUG
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
