Daniel S. Freiheit, age 66, of Toledo, passed away March 28, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. He was born November 5, 1952 in Toledo to Richard Freiheit and Donna (Swanson) Seither. Dan started his employment by building homes. He then worked for Bennett Funeral Home in various capacities. Dan was also an EMT and Volunteer Firefighter for Toledo and Flat Rock Speedway. He ran an Explorer Post for the Civil Air Patrol. Dan also sold Police and Fire Equipment. He worked Security for the former Burns Security. Most recently, Dan owned his own Sports Memorabilia Shop, "Freedom Enterprises."



Dan is survived by his loving wife of almost 45 years, Tonya G. Freiheit; nephews, Jeffrey, David, Jr. and Rodney and niece, Theresa. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brother, David Freiheit.



The family will receive guests, Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo (419-392-9500).



Memorial contributions may be made to National Rifle Association or Hillsdale College in Dan's memory.



