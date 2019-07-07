Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Daniel S. Smelser


1952 - 2019
Daniel Smelser, 66, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, with his wife at his side, from Multiple System Atrophy, type C. He was born April 22, 1952, in Toledo. Dan was a Scott High School graduate. He was an agricultural consultant for many farms in the Midwest and retired from Morrin Farms in Erie, MI. Dan was a diehard Michigan fan.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Regina (Specht) Smelser; children, Danielle Croley, Crystal Smelser, Scott Smelser and Ashley Smelser; 6 grandsons; 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Virginia Smelser and 5 brothers. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Wesley Smelser and father-in-law, Albert R. Specht Sr.

Friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, July 10th, from 12 noon-4 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Interment will be private. Memorial contributions in memory of Daniel may be made to the Multiple System Atrophy, (multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donations).

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019
