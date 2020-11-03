Daniel W. King
1951 - 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Pauline and Jack King; sister, Christine King, and brother, Brad King.
Survived by wife, Theresa King; son, Chad King (Kari); daughter, Amy Wilds (Shawn); brother, Kenneth King (Tanya); sister, Sharon King; grandchildren, Christopher Howell (Becca), Kaitlynn Marske (Rueben), Nicholas Howell, Kallie King, Jack Wilds, & Mackenzie King, great grandchildren, James, Cole and Annabelle Marske; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dan worked for CSX Transportation 43 years, was an avid woodworker, prolific gardener and loved to golf. He touched so many lives as a scout leader, ball coach, always lending a hand to family, friends and neighbors. He will be missed by so many.
In lieu of flowers, if you choose, a donation to either Dementia Society of America
or American Diabetes Association
would be wonderful.
Covid compliant Celebration of Life, Wednesday, November 4th, 4:00-7:00 p.m. Jerusalem Township Hall
9501 Jerusalem Rd (Rte 2 – Navarre Ave), Curtice OH