Teresa, (Terry)

Thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. May God watch over you as you move forward with your life. Time heals all things. Keep those special memories alive. It's great to have family and friends to talk too. Dan is now sitting next to the right hand of our Father and looking down at you saving, Thank you for everything you've ever done for me and our family you were the best part of my life. I'll be waiting for you. But for now stay strong and continue to enjoy your life I am at peace and in no more pain or suffering.

I am a great friend of Linda Stachowicz .

Best to you and your Family

Cheryl Kern

Cheryl Kern

Acquaintance