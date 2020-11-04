1/
Daniel W. King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel W. King

1951 - 2020

Passed October 30. Preceded in death by parents, Pauline and Jack King; sister, Christine King, and brother, Brad King.

Survived by wife, Theresa King; son, Chad King (Kari); daughter, Amy Wilds (Shawn); brother, Kenneth King (Tanya); sister, Sharon King; grandchildren, Christopher Howell (Becca), Kaitlynn Marske (Rueben), Nicholas Howell, Kallie King, Jack Wilds, and Mackenzie King; great grandchildren, James, Cole and Annabelle Marske; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dan worked for CSX Transportation 43 years, was an avid woodworker, prolific gardener and loved to golf. He touched so many lives as a scout leader, ball coach, always lending a hand to family, friends and neighbors. He will be missed by so many.

In lieu of flowers, if you choose, a donation to either Dementia Society of America or American Diabetes Association would be wonderful.

Covid compliant Celebration of Life, Wednesday, November 4th, 4:00-7:00 p.m. Jerusalem Township Hall

9501 Jerusalem Rd (Rte 2 – Navarre Ave), Curtice OH.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Jerusalem Township Hall
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 3, 2020
I was sad to hear of Dan's passing, I consider myself lucky to have had
a 50 year friendship with him. We not only worked together but spent
many days hunting, fishing and golfing. He was a kind, generous man but I will remember him most for being a great father and husband.
Mike Sayen
Friend
November 2, 2020
I am very saddened to hear Dan has passed away, We both became Yardmaster’s at same time, I worked 2nd shift, Dan worked 3rd, he relieved me at night for the greater part of 29 years, we laughed, talked, we shared stories about our families and kids...Thank You Dan for being a great coworker and friend....Willie
Willie Edwards
Coworker
November 2, 2020
Teresa, (Terry)
Thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. May God watch over you as you move forward with your life. Time heals all things. Keep those special memories alive. It's great to have family and friends to talk too. Dan is now sitting next to the right hand of our Father and looking down at you saving, Thank you for everything you've ever done for me and our family you were the best part of my life. I'll be waiting for you. But for now stay strong and continue to enjoy your life I am at peace and in no more pain or suffering.
I am a great friend of Linda Stachowicz .
Best to you and your Family
Cheryl Kern
Cheryl Kern
Acquaintance
November 2, 2020
As a cousin, he was one of the best, we were close families growing up and I have many memories after all these years. I don't think he missed one family reunion we had, and was always willing to help cook with a smiling face. I remember him ad a very gentle, loving and caring man who loved family. He will me missed with much loved.
Pat Henry
Family
November 2, 2020
my condolences to the king family remember some good times growing up spent time around bono and reno beach swimming in lake erie aunt polly and uncle jack and my cousins were special to me.
joe lenahan
Family
November 2, 2020
I didn't see Danny too much in the later years but I've always felt that he was a really good guy. I remember him having a very gentle demeanor. I wish I could have known him more.
Paul Schabel
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved