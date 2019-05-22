|
Daniel W. Partin
Daniel W. Partin, age 64 of Toledo, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio - Toledo. He was born May 24, 1954 to William and Mary (Tucker) Partin in Toledo.
Dan is survived by his wife Kimberly; sons, Greg (Roxana) Partin and Shawn (Cassandra Monroe) Partin; and granddaughters, Sophia and Antionette. Also surviving are his sisters, Deborah Keogh, Diana Bauer, Denice Wilhoyte, and Dorothy K. Ramsey. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Donald and David Partin.
A memorial gathering will take place from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, 419-475-5055. The funeral service will take place at Noon Friday, May 24, 2019 in the funeral home.
Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019