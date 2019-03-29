Daniel Walter Kozak



After his strong will to live a fulfilled life, Daniel is now at peace. Daniel Walter Kozak passed away on March 27, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 27, 1939 to Joseph and Stella (Mazurkiewicz) Kozak.



Daniel proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired from MCO in 1995 as a facilities manager. He was a member of the Masonic Order / Scottish Rite and he was a past Worthy Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and especially spending time with his family. Daniel was very handy and enjoyed tinkering with things. He was caring, kind, helpful to all, and most notably an outstanding and strong willed man. He was always there for people when they needed an ear to listen.



Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol Ann (Hessling) Kozak; son, Paul Kozak; daughter, Pamela Kozak (Chris); granddaughter, Kristi (Nick); great- granddaughter, Tessa Lee Kozak; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hessling and family.



Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue with Masonic Services at 6:30 PM. At Dan's request, burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the . The Kozak family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care and support.



