1/1
Daniel William Stein
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel William Stein

02/05/1952 - 10/01/2020

Daniel William Stein, age 68, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Dan was born on February 5, 1952, in Tiffin, Ohio to Norm Phillips and Ethel Lambright Stein. He died after a courageous three-year battle with metastasized pancreatic cancer.

Dan grew up in Phoenix, Arizona before his parents moved to Waterville, Ohio. He was a 1970 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School and attended Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo where he received a Finance degree in the College of Business. While attending college he met and fell in love with his future wife, Claudia (Burdo). They would have celebrated 47 years of marriage on December 14th.

He was a supportive and loving father to four children, one daughter, Lindsey (Andrew) Carr and triplet sons, Aaron (Robin) Stein, Michael Stein and Nathan (Lisa) Stein. He is also survived by his brother, James Stein of Florida and six grandchildren, Ava, Brynn, Aubrey, Brooklyn, Nolan, and Chloe.

In 2015, Dan retired from SAP as North America Director of Consulting Development, Financial Services. Prior to his seventeen-year career with SAP, Dan worked for Wacker Silicones, Merillat Industries, Owens Corning Fiberglas, and Toledo Home Federal. Although his career was long and successful, his true passion was found in his extensive list of hobbies and projects.

Dan was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, camping, kayaking, and snowmobiling in Michigan with his sons and friends, as well as gardening and Ohio State Football.

Many would refer to Dan as being handy and capable of just about anything. He had a passion for restoring historic homes and always kept a lengthy list of home projects, which he completed with ease and enjoyment. Dan and Claudia also enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States and Europe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel Stein, Norm Phillips and brother, Ronald Hausman.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private service will be held for the family. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Maumee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved