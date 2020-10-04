Daniel William Stein
02/05/1952 - 10/01/2020
Daniel William Stein, age 68, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Dan was born on February 5, 1952, in Tiffin, Ohio to Norm Phillips and Ethel Lambright Stein. He died after a courageous three-year battle with metastasized pancreatic cancer.
Dan grew up in Phoenix, Arizona before his parents moved to Waterville, Ohio. He was a 1970 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School and attended Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo where he received a Finance degree in the College of Business. While attending college he met and fell in love with his future wife, Claudia (Burdo). They would have celebrated 47 years of marriage on December 14th.
He was a supportive and loving father to four children, one daughter, Lindsey (Andrew) Carr and triplet sons, Aaron (Robin) Stein, Michael Stein and Nathan (Lisa) Stein. He is also survived by his brother, James Stein of Florida and six grandchildren, Ava, Brynn, Aubrey, Brooklyn, Nolan, and Chloe.
In 2015, Dan retired from SAP as North America Director of Consulting Development, Financial Services. Prior to his seventeen-year career with SAP, Dan worked for Wacker Silicones, Merillat Industries, Owens Corning Fiberglas, and Toledo Home Federal. Although his career was long and successful, his true passion was found in his extensive list of hobbies and projects.
Dan was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, camping, kayaking, and snowmobiling in Michigan with his sons and friends, as well as gardening and Ohio State Football.
Many would refer to Dan as being handy and capable of just about anything. He had a passion for restoring historic homes and always kept a lengthy list of home projects, which he completed with ease and enjoyment. Dan and Claudia also enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States and Europe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel Stein, Norm Phillips and brother, Ronald Hausman.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private service will be held for the family. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Maumee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.walkerfuneralhomes.com