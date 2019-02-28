Danielle Sommerville



Danielle "Dani" Sommerville, age 20, passed away on February 16, 2019 in Portland Oregon. Dani was born on December 8, 1998 in Southfield, Michigan to Barry and LaJuandrea Sommerville. Dani was a member of and was baptized at Saint Paul Baptist Church Toledo, Ohio. She attended Berkley High School in Berkely Michigan. She was involved in Berkely high school marching and jazz bands volunteered at Friendship Circle (special needs center). She graduated in 2017, and was active in youth theatre having numerous roles and working in technical support on various productions throughout Southeast, Michigan. She was a talented guitarist and vocalist who has performed at various venues in Michigan and Oregon.



In addition to her parents, Dani is survived by her grandfather, Dr. Joseph (Olivia) Sommerville; grandmother, Mrs. Josephine Walke;r and step grandmother, Mrs. Loretta Walker. She is also survived by her uncle, Joey (Jean) Sommerville; aunt, Sherri Walker; cousins, Kevin Sconiers, Alexandra and Leonard Barrett as well as a host of other family and friends.



Dani was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mrs. Mattie Sommerville and her grandfather Mr. Daniel Walker.



Family will receive friends Friday, March 1st from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Dale Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, 572 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH. Homegoing services are Saturday, March 2nd with 11:00 a.m. family visitation and funeral at 12 noon at Saint Paul Baptist Church 1502 N. Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, Rev. James H. Willis Sr. pastor, interment Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2019