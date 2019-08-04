|
Dannie "Dan" Lee Parker
Dannie "Dan" Lee Parker, 63, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly, July 18, 2019, at St. Anne's Hospital. Dan was born April 2, 1956, to Kenneth R. and Nancy E. Parker.
Dan is survived by his mother, Nancy Puhl (Ron Whiting); brothers, Charles Parker and Bernard (Cynthia) Parker; sisters, Janet Heller and Dawn (Manny Sulfaro) Parker-Sulfaro; brother-in-laws, Bob (Jean) Jackman and Tim DeTray; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Parker; brother, Ned Parker; sisters, Joyce Jackman and Nancy DeTray; and brother-in-law Laurence Heller.
We will be having a memorial luncheon in celebration of Dan's life on Sunday, August 11th, from 2:00 - 6:00. This will be at the UAW Local 14 Union Hall, 5411 Jackman Rd., Toledo, OH 43613. All friends and family are welcome.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019