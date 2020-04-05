Home

Danny Leonard Kramer


1958 - 2020
Danny Leonard Kramer Obituary
Danny Leonard Kramer

Danny Leonard Kramer, age 61, passed away in Toledo, OH, on March 30, 2020. He was born April 23, 1958, in Toledo, Ohio, to Dan and Patsy (Burtscher) Kramer.

Danny was a graduate of Whitmer High School. He went on to obtain his bachelor's degree from Spring Arbor University. He was a member of Fairgreen Presbyterian Church in Toledo, Ohio. Danny was a driven God-fearing man who loved the Lord and his family. Danny was an avid music lover and talented guitar player. He also loved to bird watch and garden.

He is survived by his children, Beau (Cortnee) Kramer, Bryce Kramer, Jonathan Kramer and Lauren (Marquise) Moore; grandchildren, Nash, Zoey and Kaiden; parents, Dan and Patsy Kramer and sisters, Michelle Benore, Danielle Elliott, Julie Kramer, Patti Ludwick and Jenny Kramer.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Memorial contributions may be given to a .

To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Kramer family please visit

dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
