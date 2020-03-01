Home

More Obituaries for Daphne Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Claire Westhersby Schroeder

Daphne Claire Westhersby Schroeder Obituary
Daphne Claire Weathersby Schroeder

Daphne Claire Weathersby Schroeder 87, passed away on February 26, 2020,with her family by her side.

Born in Edgecombe County, NC, Daphne worked alongside her family farming tobacco. After graduating high school, she moved to Raleigh, NC, where she met her future husband, Rudy, at a YMCA dance.

After they married, Daphne and Rudy relocated to Queens, NY, eventually settling down in Twinsburg, OH, to raise their family. Daphne was busy with her three children, Laura, Sharon, and Glenn, as Rudy was away for work most weeks. Weekends were busy with family activities and countless parties throughout the years. Daphne was an amazing host and cook. She made the best pecan pie you ever had!

Daphne loved to walk and work on puzzles. But what she loved most was being a mother and grandmother, and she was the best. If you had the pleasure of knowing her, you were one of the lucky ones. She was a true southern belle filled with charm, kindness, and love.

We miss her!

Daphne will be remembered by her husband of 65 years, Rudolph Schroeder; children, Laura Lenke, Sharon Stemen ( Jim Stemen), and Glenn Schroeder; by her siblings, Norman Weathersby, Marie Richards and Pauline Wells and by her grandchildren, Mitchell Lenke, Claire and Cody Stemen, and Jocelyn and Zack Schroeder. Daphne will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Her family is planning a memorial service to celebrate her life, in the near future. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020
